Eleni Theodorou Presents Noko the Knight 2 in NYC

NEW YORK – Psychologist and author Eleni Theodorou presented Noko the Knight: What’s Your Tribe’s Treasure?, the second book in her Noko the Knight children’s book series, at the Consulate General of South Africa in New York on October 11.

With dozens of guests in attendance, including many of her young friends who are fans of Noko, Theodorou spoke about the new elements she introduces in the second book, illustrated by Jani Walker, with the little hedgehog as its protagonist, teaching children in a fun and easy to read story about accepting and embracing diverse cultures.

“The second book is the continuation of the story of Noko the Knight. This time we focus on the diversity of culture, as well as the differences, but also the common points we share. We live in a beautiful world, we have so much to share with each other and, personally, I am delighted with the process of exploring all these elements that make each one of us unique. At the end of the book, we have a relevant questionnaire,” Theodorou told The National Herald.

The idea of Noko the Knight as a children’s book arose from Theodorou’s academic work, as a “vehicle” that would urge children to reject, as consciously and from a very early age, the notorious “bullying” that has become a plague in the past decades and has come to a point – directly or indirectly – where it costs human lives.

“In the time since the release of the first book, I have realized that children have grown to love Nokos. Many schools invite me to work with children from the first to the fifth grades, in order to communicate the message that they should show magnanimity and sympathy, appreciate diversity, and be able to forgive. The same will be done with my new book, which shows that there is acceptance from the children,” Theodorou said.

Noko the Knight 2 has been published in four languages (English, Greek, Spanish, and Afrikaans), while the same author points out that she is very interested in a possible adaptation for television or comics since the response from children is particularly encouraging.

“I never say ‘never.’ They have approached me on several aspects of the character of Nokos. I would like to get his message across, and certainly TV is a very powerful way to do that.”

Theodorou was born and raised in South Africa. She studied psychology at the University of Pretoria and she has a Master’s degree in Sports Psychology from the Capella University in the United States. She has worked with children and their parents in different parts of Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, administering brain-based learning assessments and related coaching in pursuit of educating and empowering them academically, socially, and emotionally.

Theodorou is also a dedicated volunteer for special needs children and senior citizens, and is an active supporter of non-profit organizations dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals. She currently lives in the United States.

Her Greek heritage is from her father, who was born in Ioannina and immigrated to South Africa for a better life, becoming a well-known member of the Greek community. Her uncle is the singer Stavros Theodorou.

Of Greece she said, “I love Greece. It may be several years since I’ve gone, but I speak the language – though I could speak it better – and I always have it in my mind.”

Noko the Knight, books 1 and 2, are available on Amazon and elenitheodorou.com.