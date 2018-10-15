SYRIZA Minister Sees Re-election Win if Rivals Jailed

ATHENS – Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, who has been acting as a kind of attack dog for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, said the party that’s fallen in polls for reneging on anti-austerity promises could yet win re-election “if we put certain people in prison.”

It wasn’t clear to what he was referring although Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that 10 rival politicians took bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company, based on the testimony of three secret whistleblowers, although not a shred of evidence has been produced yet.

The party has plummeted after Tsipras broke vows to protect the country’s most vulnerable as he instead surrendered to SYRIZA’s ideological enemies, Capitalists and bankers and international creditors who put up a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($99.35 billion).

Polakis, noting that Tsipras promised in a speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair in September he would undo much of what he did now that three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($376.6 billion) ended on Aug. 20, said the party would return to power if that happens.

Polakis told SYRIZA’s central committee a victory could be had, despite the major rival leading by some 10 percent in current polls, “If we redistribute wealth for the benefit of the working, poor population, if we do not cut pensions, if we raise the minimum wage, if we implement everything that the prime minister heralded at TIF,” referring to the Thessaloniki International Fair.

That ticked off a list of what Tsipras said he would do if elected in snap polls in January, 2015, but after gaining office he didn’t do it but now says he will do it.

In his putting people in prison comment, Polakis said that,”Justice must be speeded up. There is a conscious effort to slow down certain procedures,” without giving anyone a clue what he was talking about.

New Democracy lashed out and said that, “We heard that too today: a SYRIZA minister heralding jailings so that SYRIZA is not crushed at the polls,” ND sources said, accusing Tsipras of “tolerating Pavlos Polakis in the role of prosecutor.”

In September, Natural disaster expert Costas Synolakis, who was ridiculed by Polakis for saying residents of Mati, the seaside village where 99 people died in a July 23 wildfire could have been evacuated in time, said he’s mulling bring a suit over the insult.

Polakis polemics have also included saying that said most judges are corrupt because they won’t favor SYRIZA, criticized a court ruling against a woman convicted of terrorism charges before she was acquitted, leading the union representing Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, to tell him to “leave the judges alone and focus on hospitals.”