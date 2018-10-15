Former Eurozone Chief, Stournaras Disagree on Greek Pension Cuts

Former Eurozone head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who had insisted Greece must stick to austerity, now says Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has a point that more pension cuts to which he agreed could be suspended without affecting the bottom line.

That came as Bank of Greek Governor Yannis Stournaras, who keeps bursting Tsipras’ bubble that a recovery is underway said that the government must stick to reforms to make that happen, including the pension cuts set to kick in on Jan. 1, 2019.

In a post on his personal blog, Dijsselbloemsaid that, “…I think the Greeks have a case, pointing out that this measure has no structural impact on the pension system,” giving a boost to Tsipras’ hopes not to impose them as he agreed.

He has argued that the economy, with pension cuts, will hit a required primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which doesn’t include interest on three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($376.63 billion), the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures and not paying its own bills.

Stournaras though said the government needs a “faithful adherence” to the memoranda signed by three successive governments, the anti-government Parapolitika newspaper said.