Anastasiades Expects New UN Push for Cyprus Reunity Talks

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he expects United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take another stab at reopening reunification talks that collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when the Turkish side insisted on keeping an army on the occupied northern third and wanted the right to militarily intervene again.

The island has been split since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion with Turkey refusing to recognize Cyprus, a member of the European Union it wants to join, while also barring Cypriot ships and plans and sending warships off the coast in a bid to keep foreign energy companies from drilling for oil and gas.

Anastasiades said the UN will likely conduct a fact-finding mission to determine whether there’s any chance of getting the two sides to talk again in the wake of unbridled bitterness over the failure of the last round. “This will not necessarily lead to fresh talks,” he said.

Guterres, who was at the Swiss talks but failed to broker a deal, sent special envoy Jane Holl Lute, an American diplomat, to sound out the two sides.

“The Greek Cypriot side will respond in a positive way to possible soundings by the United Nations. I wish that the behavior of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots will be the same,” Anastasiades told a group of Greek Cypriots, the Chinese news agency Xinhua said.

Anastasiades said last week after meeting the UN permanent representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, that she will arrange a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci by the end of October.

He said she told him that Akinci had responded positively to a proposal he made for the two to meet, ostensibly to arrange for the opening of more crossing points between the two parts of Cyprus, but also “to discuss about the future of Cyprus,” the report added.