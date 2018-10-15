Newsweek Highlights Wretched Refugee Camp on Lesbos

It’s becoming routine now for the media to highlight deplorable conditions in refugee and migrant detention centers and camps in Greece, and now Newsweek has jumped on the bandwagon of critics who said one on the island if Lesbos is the worst.

The US new magazine said there’s a climate of fear and terrorism at the Moria camp, while claiming dozens of instances of sexual violence, including against minors, mirroring similar complaints from 20 human rights groups, activists, NGOs and volunteers working there.

The article said that mothers stay awake all night in order to protect their children from other occupants at the camp that was set up after the Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras came to power in 2015.

He said he was “proud” of conditions which the BBC said were the worst in the world for any refugee camp.

Doctors Without Borders NGO said a rape occurs, on average, once every week at Moria where they are frequent clashes between different ethnic groups and with riot police as frustration grows with some in the center waiting two years for asylum applications to be processed after the European Union shut its borders to them.

The centers and camps are detaining 15,000 people on the islands and nearly another 50,000 more on the mainland with more coming during a suspended swap deal with the European Union which has seen Turkey take back only a relative handful of those who went there before human traffickers dumped them on Greek islands.