Tsipras Says FYROM’s Last Chance for Name Deal

ATHENS – Anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will lose its chance to enter NATO and open European Union accession talks if it doesn’t ratify a deal to change its name to North Macedonia and change the Constitution to remove claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia.

“If (FYROM) rejects the accord, it should know that there will not be another such opportunity to enter the EU, international organizations and defense alliances,” Tsipras told his party’s central committee as FYROM’s Parliament gets set to vote on Oct. 15.

“We shall not accept the accession of the neighboring country under the constitutional name ‘Republic of Macedonia,’ Tsipras said, the name FYROM calls itself in breach of an agreement made in 1991 with the ruling New Democracy, and also which it is called by 140 other countries.

Tsipras lifted a Greek veto that has been in place for 27 years because successive FYROM governments kept claiming Greek territories but said it would be put back in place if lawmakers in the neighboring country don’t approve the deal and change the Constitution.

The agreement is opposed by his junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who said both that of it comes to a vote in the Parliament that he would yank his party from the coalition, which could bring down the government, but that he wouldn’t stand in the way, allowing him to have it both ways, his modus operandi.