Kammenos Defends Balkan Alliance Idea, US Bases in Greece

ATHENS – Running a separate agenda from Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos isn’t backing off his suggestion for an alliance of Balkan countries and more American bases in Greece to supplement a US Navy operation in Souda Bay on Crete.

Suggesting it could be an alternative to a new name deal for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) that the anti-nationalist Tsipras made, Kammenos had proposed a defense pact linking Greece with Albania, FYROM, Bulgaria and eventually Serbia.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, opposes the deal to let FYROM be called North Macedonia – keeping the name of an ancient abutting Greek province – and which would open the door to NATO and European Union accession talks.

He now tweeted Greek media reports that Tsipras wanted explanations about the alternative to the FYROM name deal and more US military operations in Greece. Tsipras broke vows to remove Greece from NATO and to end any American military presence in Greece and now is working with the US to increase its military dealings in the country and region were untrue.

“I haven’t spoken with the prime minister because nothing has changed from what was agreed to … as a government partner I submitted a proposal that is binding only to me … the infamous bases are already in operation,” he said, although they aren’t yet established.

While visiting Washington, he went to the Pentagon to meet US Defense Secretary James Mattis, making the idea about the Balkan alliance and suggesting that America could put bases in Larissa, Volos and Alexandroupolis, adding, “why not, in the future, Karpathos island,” which is within shouting distance of the Turkish coast.