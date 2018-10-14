Greece Putting More Cops Back on Foot Patrol Beats

ATHENS – With anarchists groups led by the notorious Rouvikonas group rampaging for months in Greece’s Capital, hitting a number of targets – including foreign embassies with paint, tossing propaganda flyers and smashing windows – the Greek Police (ELAS) is going to increase the number of foot patrols, including in Thessaloniki and other cities.

The new scheme will start Oct. 15 and was introduced by the newly- appointed Police Chief Lieutenant General Aristeidis Andrikopoulos to give citizens a better sense of security and try to deter crime by having police visible on the streets.

ELAS intends to have 24-hour patrols in key areas of the country’s cities, and particularly in Athens, said Kathimerini, with Mayor George Kaminis having complained a number of times about growing lawlessness and as critics said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is condoning and even encouraging violence and criminality.