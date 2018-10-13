Stournaras Stresses Need to Shield Greek Economy

ATHENS – Bank of Greece (BoG) governor Yannis Stournaras in an interview with ‘Parapolitika’ newspaper on Saturday stressed the need to shield the Greek economy against international turmoil and align with what has been agreed with the partners.

“The international economic climate not so friendly as some believe,” Stournaras noted, referring to the problems in Turkey and Italy that affect markets both locally and internationally, as well as the US expansionary fiscal policy and the end of the EU’s quantitative easing (QE) programme.

The central banker stated that Greece must continue an economic policy that will shield the economy against these dangers since the primary target is to tap the markets on sustainable terms.

As regards the banks, Stournaras underlined that they need to meet the target of non performing loans.