Zaev: The Prespes Agreement is a Historic Moment and Source of Stability

“The Prespes Agreement is a historic moment and source of stability in the Balkans and Europe,” FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Saturday in an interview with “Ta Nea” newspaper.

“We believe that there cannot be a better agreement for both sides,” he stressed and added: “We have a unique opportunity to send a strong message of stability in the region and Europe, an opportunity for a historic success that will constitute a serious investment for the future.”

“We consider that problems are solved with the implementation of new policies and not new borders,” he noted adding that the key of the agreement is not in the concessions but the solutions that open perspectives or the future.”

Moreover, he said that negotiations were not easy because both sides supported its national interests.