Tsipras: 2019 Budget will Only Include Offset Measures (Video)

ATHENS – “We have left the difficult times behind us and now it is time for us to reap the fruits of our efforts to get the country out of the memoranda and the tough period of the crisis and surveillance,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday during his speech at the SYRIZA Central Committee.

“The presence of the Left in the government is a lasting, open challenge of historical dimensions”

The presence of the Left in the government is a lasting, open challenge of historical dimensions because the Left was and will always be identical to the constant struggle, the fight against injustice and exploitation,” Tsipras said and added: “We proved that what once seemed utopian, what three previous consecutive governments failed to do, was ultimately feasible. We have proven that there is a way out of the crisis by protecting the most vulnerable and keeping society upright. And from August 21 onwards, we turned a new page.”

Ομιλία στις εργασίες της Κεντρικής Επιτροπής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Η παρουσία της Αριστεράς στη κυβέρνηση, είναι μια διαρκής, ανοιχτή πρόκληση ιστορικών διαστάσεων. Από την 21η Αυγούστου και έπειτα, ανοίξαμε μια νέα σελίδα. Με στόχο να αποδείξουμε ότι η Ελλάδα της κοινωνικής δικαιοσύνης, του σεβασμού στα εργασιακά δικαιώματα, της ισότητας, της ισονομίας, δεν είναι ουτοπία. Ομιλία στις εργασίες της Κεντρικής Επιτροπής του ΣΥ.ΡΙΖ.Α. Posted by Alexis Tsipras on Saturday, October 13, 2018

“The measures announced at the TIF will soon come to Parliament”

The government will soon bring to Parliament and legislate the measures announced in the 83rd TIF, the Prime Minister said.

“The 2019 budget for 2019 will not have measures, only offset measures”

The government will bring to Parliament the 2019 budget and it will be proved that it does not include measures but only offset measures, Tsipras said during his speech.

If FYROM does not change its constitutional name, Greece will not let its accession to NATO and the European Union

“The Prespes Agreement is a unique opportunity for both peoples and for stability in the Balkans,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said and added: If FYROM rejects it, it must be aware that there are no alternatives. If they do not change their constitutional name, Greece will not allow them to enter the European Union or other international organisations and defence alliances.

“Greece pursues relations of mutual respect with the great powers”

“Greece seeks and has achieved relations of mutual respect with the great powers of the region and our world,” the Prime Minister stressed. “Greece has for the last three years a multidimensional and active foreign policy, which has upgraded its role in the region, along with Cyprus, as a European pillar of peace of stability and security,” he said.

“SYRIZA will get a new strong mandate in the October 2019 national elections”

SYRIZA will get a strong new mandate in the October 2019 national elections “to continue this great journey for dignity and social justice that we started together in 2015,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said during the speech in the central committee of SYRIZA.

“At the beginning of the new era, SYRIZA is called upon to play its historical role again”

“At the beginning of this new era for the country, SYRIZA is called upon to play its historic role again,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said.

“SYRIZA is called upon to become the party that organizes and represents the poor and the weak. The young people. The labour people. The world of knowledge and culture. The people of production. The business world that does not ask for graces but is just for everyone. To become the driving force of progressive convergence. To oppose to the extreme right horror and social cannibalism,” he stated.

“A fair solution to the Cyprus problem without occupational troops and guarantees”

The government is aiming for a stable solution to the Cyprus problem, without occupational troops, without guarantees of third parties, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said. “Our foreign policy in crucial national issues is stable,” he added.