Elena Crociani Appearing at United Solo Festival on October 13

NEW YORK – Elena Crociani stars in the Greek contemporary comic tragedy, The Prostitute Upstairs, written by Antonis Tsipianitis and directed by Albert Baker, making its English language debut in New York, at the 2018 United Solo Theatre Festival. The solo seventy-minute show, finds Erato, the housewife of a corrupt Greek policeman, returning home from her husband’s funeral. Reminiscing about her past, she identifies and frees herself from the social, cultural, and psychological boundaries that have been keeping her from taking charge of her life. A tribute to all women, with sharp humor and biting irony, The Prostitute Upstairs, has received rave reviews in both Greece and France.

The one and only performance takes place on Saturday, October 13, 4 PM at Theatre Row (The Studio Theatre), 410 West 42nd Street (between 9th and 10 Avenues) in Manhattan.

Tickets are available by phone at: 212-239-6200 (Mention the United Solo Theatre Festival, The Studio Theatre and the date and time of the show: October 13, 2018 at 4pm); at the Theatre Row box office; and online: telecharge.com.

United Solo Theatre Festival is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 9th season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo “the mecca of the solo shows in the world.”

Over 130 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 13 until November 18, 2018. Numerous performances are already sold out. Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2019 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org/submit.