Going on in Our Community

OCTOBER 12-13

NEW BRITAIN, CT – Greek Fall Festival at St. George Greek Church, 301 West Main Street in New Britain, takes place Friday, Oct. 12, 11 AM-9 PM, and Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 AM-Midnight. Our Fall Festival is a smaller version of our festival with the same great homemade food! Enjoy live Greek music Saturday evening for dining and dancing. Come dance ’til dawn! Free Admission & Parking. All activities will be held in the Hellenic Center. More information is available by phone: 860-229-0055 and online: nbstgeorge.com.

OCTOBER 12-14

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA – Taste of Greece Event at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Luke, 400 Prospect Street in East Longmeadow, takes place October 12-14. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, music and dancing. The event also features the Agora gift shop and performances by the St. Luke Youth Dancers. Hours: Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 413-525-4551 and online: stlukego.org.

OCTOBER 18-20

MOBILE, AL – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 50 South Ann Street in Mobile, holds its Greek Festival October 18-20. Hours: 11 AM-10 PM all three days. Enjoy delicious Greek foods and sweets, live Greek music, dancing, and activities just for kids. Music CDs, oil paintings from Greece, olives and olive oil, jewelry, religious items and souvenirs will be available. Admission: $5, Weekend Pass: $10-12. More information is available at: greekfestmobile.org.

OCTOBER 19-21

LECANTO, FL – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 4705 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy in Lecanto, holds its Greek Festival October 19-21. Enjoy Greek bakery items, food platters (dine in or take home), jewelry, clothing, arts and crafts, religious items, gyro and souvlaki, live music and dancing. Hours: Friday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 AM-8 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 21, 11 AM-5 PM. More information is available by phone: 352-527-0766 and online: stmichaelgoc.org/festival.

OCTOBER 20

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Association will celebrate the life of Lili Bita, renowned Greek actress, author of twenty-one books, well-remembered for her one-woman show “The Greek Woman Through the Ages,” her amazing poetry, her dynamic performances, and her great warmth and generosity of spirit on Saturday, Oct. 20, 6-8 PM, at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street in Greenwich Village. Special video recordings will recall Lili’s dramatic renderings of her original poetry and stories. Participants in the program will include musician Nektarios Antoniou; poet and professor Robert Zaller; Dean Papademetriou, publisher of Somerset Press; poets Dean Kostos and Penelope Karageorge, as well as other performers, writers and friends of Lili. $10 includes admission and a drink.

NASHUA, NH – Greek Night at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis Street in Nashua, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-8 PM. Enjoy lamb, chicken, pastitsio, spanakopita, and grape leaves, as well as Greek pastries including baklava and koulourakia. More information is available by phone: 603-889-4000 and online: stphilipnh.org.

OCTOBER 21

MANSFIELD, MA – Patriots Football Game Viewing Party at St. Gregory the Theologian Greek Church, 1007 West Street in Mansfield, on Sunday, Oct. 21. Join us for a wonderful family fellowship event following the Divine Liturgy and Coffee Hour. We will cheer our hometown team on large screens in our function hall! Patriots vs. Bears, Kickoff: 11:45 AM. Full Football Menu! Nachos, Buffalo Wings/Chicken, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chill, Bean Corn Salad, Veggies and Dips, and Dessert. Adults: $10. Kids: $5. Please RSVP to skatinas@comcast.net by October 17.

OCTOBER 23

MANHATTAN – HABA invites you to a discussion on Trends in Tech Entrepreneurship, featuring Marina Hatsopoulos, Chairperson of the Board & Investor, Levitronix Technologies LLC, at Wells Fargo Connections, 150 East 42nd Street (between Third and Lexington Avenues) in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 6 PM. More information is available at: haba.org. Register at Eventbrite.

OCTOBER 25

MANHATTAN – The Association of Greek American Professional Women (A.G.A.P.W.) invites you to a seminar presentation by attorney Mrs. Varvara Gokea on Wills, Trusts & Asset Protection – Discover How to Best Protect Yours and Your Family’s Assets at Wells Fargo Conference Center, 150 East 42nd Street in Manhattan on Thursday, Oct. 25, 6-8 PM. Sponsored by AGAPW & ALLILONnet. More information at: agapw.org or contact info@agapw.org or 917-405-6833.

OCTOBER 26

MANHATTAN – HANAC invites you to its 46th Annual Gala, Friday, Oct. 26, 7:30 PMhonoring Bruno Frustaci Contracting, Inc. & Carmen Padilla, Volunteer of the Year, at the Mandarin Oriental, 80 Columbus Circle in Manhattan. More information is available at: hanac.org.

OCTOBER 27-28

UPPER DARBY, PA – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 229 Powell Lane in Upper Darby, holds its annual Greek Festival October 27-28. Experience Greek cultural traditions, food, and entertainment. Enjoy popular Greek foods like gyro and souvlaki and be entertained by the live Greek bands performing nightly with vibrant dance groups in authentic costumes. Hours: Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 28, noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 610-352-7212 and at: saintdemetrios.org/festival/.

OCTOBER 28-DECEMBER 9

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – Workshops in Greek Bouzouki with Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos, Sundays, 2-4 PM, October 28; November 4, 11, 18, and 25; December 2 and 9, atSafford House, 23 Parkin Ct. in Tarpon Springs. Fee: $5 donation per class requested.The City of Tarpon Springs is pleased to present a series of workshops in Greek bouzouki for youth and adults by Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos.Classes will be divided into beginning (2-3 PM) and advanced (3-4 PM) sections. Students should bring an instrument, and there will be a few bouzoukis available on site for beginning students. In addition, a limited number of bouzoukis are available through a Bouzouki Lending Program at the Tarpon Springs Public Library, 138 E. Lemon Street. 727-943-4922. More information is available by contacting Tina Bucuvalas 727-937-1130 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.Classes are funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

OCTOBER 29

MANHATTAN – The Manhattan Chapters of the AHEPA Family, AHEPA-Delphi #25 and Daughters of Penelope-Evryklea #36, invite you to their Joint Monthly Social & Networking event at Kellari Taverna in Manhattan on Monday, Oct. 29, 6-8 PM. All existing members, those interested in joining, and those interested in networking are invited to attend. Open to ladies and gentlemen – casual business attire. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres – cash bar. More information is available at: ahepa25.org.

OCTOBER 30

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation presents renowned conductor and pianist Marios Papadopoulos in Concert at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 W 67th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Please visit kaufmanmusiccenter.org for tickets.

NOVEMBER 2

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Lawyers Association invites you to its 30th Annual Dinner Gala at The Pierre, 2 East 61st Street in Manhattan, on Friday, Nov. 2, 7 PM. More information is available at: helleniclawyersassociation.org/events.