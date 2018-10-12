Greek Champion AEK Athens to Lose Points for Fan Violence

ATHENS (AP) — Sporting authorities in Greece say defending league champion AEK Athens will be docked three points, fined 73,250 euros ($85,000) and play two home games without fans as punishment for fan violence at a recent soccer match.

The penalty was announced Friday by a sports magistrate but is not likely to take effect until the case is heard on appeal.

AEK fans clashed with police outside the Olympic Stadium, hurling rocks and petrol bombs last Sunday during a match against Olympiakos. The game finished 1-1.

PAOK Thessaloniki currently leads the standings with 16 points from six matches, level with Atromitos. AEK and Olympiakos follow with 13 points each.