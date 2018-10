The recent death of Los Angeles Chargers Owner Alex Spanos, a great Greek-American entrepreneur and philanthropist, follows the death of other great Greek-Americans, Michael Jaharis and Nicholas Bouras, among others. And those losses, along with so many other recent events about which we have commented on this page, marks the passing of an era for Greek America.

It was an era of Greek-born expats who came here and gave it their all, for their families and …