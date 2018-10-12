Turkey Convicts US Pastor But Lets Him Leave

By Associated Press October 12, 2018

U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, center, sits inside a car as he arrives for his trial in Izmir, Turkey, early Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ALIAGA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted an American pastor at the center of a Turkish-American diplomatic dispute of terror charges, but has released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey.

The court near the western city of Izmir on Friday sentenced Andrew Brunson to 3 years and 1 month in prison for the conviction, but since the evangelical pastor has already spent two years in detention he won’t serve more time.

Brunson, 50, had rejected the espionage and terror-related charges and strongly maintained his innocence.

Lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt said Brunson was expected to leave Turkey for the United States

A convoy with U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson sitting inside a car arrives for his trial in Izmir, Turkey, early Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The trial against an American pastor at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States is to resume in Turkey.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

___

4:05 p.m.

A Turkish prosecutor has requested that an American pastor at the center of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States be released from house arrest pending the outcome of his trial.

In the fourth hearing in the case against Andrew Brunson, the prosecutor however also recommended that he be convicted on terror-related charges.

A panel of judges is expected to reach an interim ruling later Friday.

Brunson, 50, is accused of terror-related charges and espionage. He rejects the charges and strongly maintains his innocence.

The pastor told the court he is “an innocent man. I love Jesus, I love Turkey.”

The United States has repeatedly called for his release.

Turkish security officials stand outside a courthouse before a convoy with US pastor Andrew Brunson sitting inside a car arrives for his trial in Izmir, Turkey, early Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The trial against an American pastor at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States is to resume in Turkey.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Turkish security officials stand outside a courthouse before a convoy with US pastor Andrew Brunson sitting inside a car arrives for his trial in Izmir, Turkey, early Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The trial against an American pastor at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States is to resume in Turkey.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish police officers stand as a U.S. embassy official escorts Norine Brunson, the wife of US pastor Andrew Brunson, before his trial in Izmir, Turkey, early Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The trial of the American pastor at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States resumes Friday in Turkey, with observers waiting to see if authorities will release him amid threats of further U.S. sanctions.(AP Photo/Emre Tazegul)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *