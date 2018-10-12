AHEPA Leaders Visit Syracuse Chapter 37

SYRACUSE, NY – AHEPA Chapter 37 in Syracuse, NY held their September 29th meeting at the chapter’s AHEPA Home located at 100 AHEPA Circle in Syracuse. The chapter’s home is a 2-story building of 50 units and houses senior citizens. The Syracuse chapter was founded in 1924.

The meeting was well attended and a pastichio lunch (a Greek specialty) was served.

AHEPA District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes from the Hempstead, NY chapter, AHEPA District 6 Secretary Chris Pappis from the Albany, NY chapter, George Pappis from the Albany, NY chapter, and Billy Chrissochos, Director of Hellenism from the Astoria, NY chapter were the special guests. AHEPA District 6 includes all of New York State and is comprised of 28 chapters throughout the state.

George Sakellariou, President of the Syracuse chapter presided. Michael Labatos, Vice President and Director of Veterans for District 6, was the master of ceremonies. The Syracuse chapter meets monthly September-May.

AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) is the largest Greek-American association in the world with chapters in the United States, Canada, Greece, Cyprus, and sister chapters in Australia and New Zealand. Its headquarters is in Washington, DC. It was established in 1922 by visionary Greek Americans to protect Hellenes from prejudice originating from the KKK, and in its history, AHEPA joined with the NAACP and B’nai B’rith International to fight discrimi­nation. The mission of the AHEPA Family is to promote the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility and family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.