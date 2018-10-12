These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Oct. 12

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Belgium vs. Switzerland, Estonia vs. Finland, Austria vs. Northern Ireland, Croatia vs. England, Moldova vs. San Marino, Greece vs. Hungary, Belarus vs. Luxembourg. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Cameroon vs. Malawi, Angola vs. Mauritania, Nigeria vs. Libya, Guinea vs. Rwanda, Ivory Coast vs. Central African Republic, Egypt vs. Swaziland, Cape Verde Islands vs. Tanzania, Togo vs. Gambia, Mali vs. Burundi, Algeria vs. Benin, Morocco vs. Comoros. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: US Virgin Islands vs. Curacao, Bahamas vs, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominican Republic vs. Cayman Islands, Grendad vs. Cuba. FRIENDLIES: South Korea vs. Uruguay, Saudi Arabia vs. Brazil.

thru 14, Shanghai — tennis, ATP, Shanghai Masters.

thru 14, Walton, England — golf, European Tour, British Masters.

thru 14, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — golf, US PGA Tour, CIMB Classic.

thru 16, Hyderabad, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

Potchefstroom, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 2nd T20.

thru 14, Hong Kong — tennis, WTA, Hong Kong Open.

thru 14, Tianjin, China — tennis, WTA, Tianjin Open.

thru 14, Linz, Austria — tennis, WTA, Generali Ladies Linz.

thru 14, Turkey — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Turkey.

SATURDAY, Oct. 13

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Slovakia vs. Czech Republic, Armenia vs. Gibraltar, Georgia vs. Andorra, Latvia vs. Kazakhstan, Norway vs. Slovenia, Netherlands vs. Germany, Ireland vs. Denmark, Bulgaria vs. Cyprus, Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: South Africa vs. Seychelles, Uganda vs. Lesotho, Mozambique vs. Namibia, Equatorial Guinea vs. Madagascar, Congo DR vs. Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso vs. Botswana, Tunisia vs. Niger, Senegal vs. Sudan. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Guyana, Suriname vs. British Virgin Islands, St. Lucia vs. Haiti, El Salvador vs. Barbados.

Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 2nd ODI.

Italy — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Lombardia.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii — triathlon, ironman world championship.

Ekaterinburg, Russia — boxing, Zolani Tete vs. Mikhael Aloyan for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title.

Omaha, Nebraska — boxing, Terence Crawford vs. Jose Benavidez for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 14

Various sites — football, UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Romania vs. Serbia, Russia vs. Turkey, Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo, Azerbaijan vs. Malta, Lithuania vs. Montenegro, Poland vs. Italy, Israel vs. Albania. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Kenya vs. Ethiopia, Liberia vs. Congo, Guinea Bissau vs. Zambia. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: Montserrat vs. Belize, Nicaragua vs. Anguilla.

Benoni, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 3rd T20.

MONDAY, Oct. 15

Various sites — football: UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Luxembourg vs. San Marino, Belarus vs. Moldova, Estonia vs. Hungary, Finland vs. Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Northern Ireland, Spain vs. England, Iceland vs. Switzerland. AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Comoros vs. Morocco, Sierra Leone vs. Ghana. FRIENDLIES: Kuwait vs. Australia, Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq, Croatia vs. Japan.

thru 20, Luxembourg — tennis, WTA, Luxembourg Open.

thru 21, Moscow — tennis, ATP-WTA, Kremlin Cup.

thru 21, Stockholm — tennis, ATP, Stockholm Open.

thru 21, Antwerp, Belgium — tennis, ATP, European Open.

TUESDAY, Oct. 16

Various sites — football: UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: Kazakhstan vs. Andorra, Armenia vs. Macedonia, Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein, Latvia vs. Georgia, Slovenia vs. Cyprus, France vs. Germany, Ukraine vs. Czech Republic, Ireland vs. Wales, Norway vs. Bulgaria, AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING: Madagascar vs. Equatorial Guinea, Malawi vs. Cameroon, Seychelles vs. South Africa, South Sudan vs. Gabon, Burundi vs. Mali, Zimbabwe vs. Congo DR, Swaziland vs. Egypt, Lesotho vs. Uganda, Rwanda vs. Guinea, Central African Republic vs. Ivory Coast, Tanzania vs. Cape Verde Islands, Benin vs. Algeria, Niger vs. Tunisia, Sudan vs. Senegal, Gambia vs. Togo, Mauritania vs. Angola, Botswana vs. Burkina Faso, Namibia vs. Mozambique, Libya vs. Nigeria. CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE: St. Lucia vs. Haiti, Canada vs. Dominica. FRIENDLIES: Mexico vs. Chile, Iran vs. Bolivia, Japan vs. Uruguay, South Korea vs. Panama, Argentina vs. Brazil, Denmark vs. Austria, Sweden vs. Slovakia, Costa Rica vs. Colombia.

thru 20, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Pakistan vs. Australia, 2nd test.

thru 21, Guangxi, China — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Gree-Tour of Guangxi, China.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 17

Kandy, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 3rd ODI.

THURSDAY, Oct. 18

thru 21, Sotogrande, Spain — golf, European Tour, Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

FRIDAY, Oct. 19

thru 21, Everett, Washington — figure skating, Grand Prix, Skate America.

SATURDAY, Oct. 20

Kandy, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. England, 4th ODI.

Melbourne, Australia — boxing, Felix Alvarado vs. Randy Petalcorin for vacant IBF junior flyweight title.

Boston — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Demetrius Andrade for Saunders’ WBO middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. James Tennyson for Farmer’s IBF junior lightweight title.

Orlando, Florida — boxing, Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Jason Moloney for Rodriguez’s IBF bantamweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Ryota Murata vs. Rob Brant for Murata’s WBA middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Oct. 21

Austin, Texas — auto racing, F1, United States GP.

thru 28, Singapore — tennis, WTA Finals.

Guwahati, India — cricket, India vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

Motegi, Japan — motorcycling, Japanese MotoGP.

