Greeks Pay Taxes Like Scandinavians, Get Poor Services in Return

ATHENS – With even moderate income people paying as much as 65 percent in indirect taxes – while Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras has reneged on promises to tax the rich – Greeks are paying through the nose but not getting quality services in return.

That was the finding from the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) in its weekly bulletin, said Kathimerini, with the industrialists report showing that total state revenues from taxes and social security contributions are 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) higher than the European Union average.

Greeks have been buried under big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings during a more than eight-year-long austerity and economic crisis that has seen the quality of their lives fall for most, apart from politicians, the rich and tax cheats.

At the same time total non-salary expenditure destined for the provision of public services in education, healthcare, defense, public order, justice, tax and customs, bridge and road maintenance, public transport and other services is 5 percent lower than the EU average.

Greeks spend more than the EU average on interest (1.5 percentage points of GDP), pensions and social benefits (3.5 percent of GDP) and salaries (2 percent of GDP), the report said.

“The real index of a country’s welfare is to a great extent related to the quality and quantity of public services supplied to its citizens. When you overtax labor and enterprises without returning public goods of a corresponding level, there is an unsustainable relationship created between the economy, the citizens and the state,” SEV stated.

There are only six EU countries that have higher tax takings than Greece’s, three of which are Scandinavian (Denmark, Sweden and Finland), plus Belgium, France and Italy.

Citing a recent estimate by the Finance Ministry that the country’s illegal economy amounts to 35 billion euros per year, SEV highlighted the need for rationalizing taxes and expanding online transactions to combat tax evasion.