Global Geoparks Exhibition “Gaia Memories” at Eugenides Foundation until May

A new exhibition entitled “Gaia Memories: UNESCO Global Geoparks Greece-Cyprus” will open its doors at the Eugenides Foundation on Friday and run until May 12, 2019.

The exhibition “transports” visitors to island and mountain landscapes in Greece and Cyprus that have been classed as globally significant because of their geographical and other features, such as the fossil forest on Lesvos, Mount Psiloritis and Sitia on Crete, the Vikos-Aoos Gorge, the Helmos-Vouraikos Gorge and Troodos on Cyprus.

It includes images of unique geological and natural monuments, landscapes, fossilised trees, dramatic canyons and gorges, waterfalls, caves, coasts and valleys. It is further enriched by exhibits of fossils found in Greece, such as the teeth and bones of early elephants and early marine life, as well as unusual rocks and stones created in the ocean deeps millions of years ago.

The exhibition is organised by the Natural History Museum of the Petrified Forest of Lesvos, in collaboration with UNESCO Global Geoparks Greece and Cyprus.

Admission is free of charge and the public can visit the exhibition at 17:00-20:00 from Wednesday to Friday and from 11:00-20:00 at weekends. School trips and student groups can be booked from Monday to Friday at the phone number 210 94 69 641 (from 9:30 until 16:30). Admission is free of charge but advance bookings are essential. A 45-minute tour will be available every hour on weekdays from 9:30 until 14:15.