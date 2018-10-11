ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets German President Steinmeier

ATHENS – The course of the Greek economy, the refugee problem, the FYROM name issue and general geopolitical developments were among the issues discussed in a meeting between New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German President Frank Walter Steinmeier.

In the meeting, which lasted about an hour, Mitsotakis raised the issue of pensions, New Democracy said in a statement.

“He highlighted that with the new possible cut that was voted in by the Syriza-ANEL government, New Democracy had disagreed with it from the start as it will bring about another unfair blow to one of the vulnerable parts of the community that has undergone the consequences of a long economic crisis,” said the statement.