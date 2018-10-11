Masaaki Noda Exhibition at the Consulate General of Greece in New York

NEW YORK – The art exhibition Spiral Interaction 1995-2018 by Masaaki Noda opened on October 10 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York to a large crowd of art enthusiasts. The exhibition which features an impressive array of paintings and sculptures by Noda will be open to the public through October 24, Monday-Friday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM.

Noda is an internationally renowned Japanese American artist whose connection to Greece can be traced back in part to Lafcadio Hearn, the Greek-Irish writer …