Masaaki Noda Exhibition at the Consulate General of Greece in New York

By Eleni Sakellis October 11, 2018

Mrs. Katerina Karatsolis, Amb. Loukas Karatsolis, artist Masaaki Noda and his wife Michiyo Noda, and Michael Giakummelos- MGTVUSA producer and founder. (Photo by TNH/Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The art exhibition Spiral Interaction 1995-2018 by Masaaki Noda opened on October 10 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York to a large crowd of art enthusiasts. The exhibition which features an impressive array of paintings and sculptures by Noda will be open to the public through October 24, Monday-Friday: 9:30 AM-2:30 PM.

Noda is an internationally renowned Japanese American artist whose connection to Greece can be traced back in part to Lafcadio Hearn, the Greek-Irish writer …

