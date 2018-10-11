Patriarchate to Move Forward with Ukrainian Independence (Vid)

By Associated Press October 11, 2018

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2010 file photo, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, left, and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill tour the Kremlin during a meeting in Moscow, Russia. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP, file)

CONSTANTINOPLE (AP) — The Constantinople-based Ecumenical Patriarchate says it will move forward with its decision to grant Ukrainian clerics independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

The decision was announced Thursday following a regular holy synod meeting.

Ukraine has asked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, seen by many as the first among equals of Eastern Orthodox leaders, to make the Ukrainian church autocephalous.

The church has been tied to the Moscow Patriarchate for hundreds of years, although many parishes have split off over the past two decades to form a schismatic church. Calls for independence have increased since Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

The Russian Orthodox Church has warned that it will sever ties with Bartholomew if he grants Ukraine’s church autonomy.

  1. A truly deplorable and grotesque act bound
    To create many problems. Time for the
    Other churches to convene and take
    Action against the phanar’s violation
    Of the canons.

    If Ukraine can be autocephalous
    The church of greece should take back
    Crete and mount athos and we in the
    Us should have our own autocephaly.

