The Music of Dinos Constantinides at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK – The Music of Dinos Constantinides filled the Weill Concert Hall at Carnegie Hall on October 8. The Greek-born composer’s work was performed beautifully by the talented musicians, including fellow Greeks Froso Kristaki on piano, Athanasios Zervas on soprano and alto saxophone, and Dionysios Roussos on alto saxophone. The evening of Mediterranean-inspired music by Constantinides was presented by the Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) series, Iris Derke- Co-Founder and General Director, and Jonathan Griffith- Co-Founder, Artistic Director & Principal Conductor.

Constantinides’ works have been performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this concert, faculty members from the Louisiana State University School of Music performed his original compositions. The program began with the whimsical Reflections IX for Solo Piano for my cat, Tiger, performed enchantingly by Kristaki. The piece as noted in the program notes by Constantinides, is the second written for the cat which in spite of his name and resemblance to a tiger, “had no ferocious characteristics.”

The first half of the concert was devoted primarily to the piano, highlighting Kristaki’s skill and technique in the evocative pieces composed by Constantinides. The lyrical quality of the Midnight Fantasy II was a wonderful showcase for Kristaki on piano and Zervas on alto saxophone.

Following the intermission, Music for Saxophone Quartet was performed, followed by Constantinides’ one-act opera Rosanna with libretto by David Madden, featuring the Louisiana Sinfonietta Opera with Constantinides conducting the vocal talents of soprano McKenzie Miller, mezzo-soprano Leanne Clement, and baritone Andre Chiang, with Louis Wendt on piano.

Constantinides is Boyd Professor and Coordinator of Composition at the School of Music at Louisiana State University. He received diplomas in Theory and Violin at the Greek Conservatory in Athens, Greece, and a diploma in Violin at Juilliard School. He received his Master’s Degree in Music from Indiana University and his Ph.D. in Composition from Michigan State University. He has also studied at Brandeis University, Meadowmount School of Music, and the Athens Conservatory. He has studied violin with Dorothy Delay, Ivan Galamian, and Josef Gingold.

As a composer, he has received First Prizes in the Delius Composition Contest, the L’Ensemble Competition of New York, the National Brooklyn College Chamber Opera Competition, and the First Midwest Chamber Opera Theatre Conference. He has also won twenty-three consecutive ASCAP Standard Awards in Serious Composition.

Constantinides has published 129 compositions with Allyn and Bacon, Cimarron Music and Reproductions, Conners Publications, Dorn Publications, Editions Nakas, Publications of the University of Veracruz, Seesaw Music Corporation, Society of Composers, Inc., and TAP Music Sales. His music is recorded on Capstone Records, Crest Records, Crystal Records, New Ariel Recordings, Orion Master Recordings, Vestige Recordings, and Vienna Modern Masters.