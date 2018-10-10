Greek Defense Chief Kammenos Wants More U.S. Bases (Pics)
By TNH StaffOctober 10, 2018
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and Greek Defense Minister Panagiotis Kammenos, right, stand as national anthems are played during an enhanced honor cordon at the Pentagon, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON – After meeting U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said he wants more American military bases, urging they be situated in Volos, Alexandroupoli near Turkey and Larissa.
“I want to affirm that Greece considers the United States a strategic partner and ally, the only one I dare to say,” Kammenos said after the meeting, reported Kathimerini.
“It is very important for Greece that the United States deploy military assets in Greece on a more permanent basis not only in Souda Bay but also in Larissa, in Volos, in Alexnadroupoli,” he said, referring to a U.S. Navy base on Crete as Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who said he would end any American military presence in the country, has now become a key ally of Washington after also reneging on anti-austerity promises to satisfy international creditors providing bailouts.
According to a statement from the Pentagon, Mattis thanked Kammenos for Greece’s continued support for U.S. basing at Souda Bay on Crete island, a critical logistics hub and also praised Greece for spending 2 percent of its budget on defense. Greece is one of the few countries to also meet commitments for NATO.
Tsipras also had pledged to remove Greece from the defense alliance but broke his word on that too and instead is aiding NATO, sending Greek troops to Afghanistan after saying he wouldn’t put Greek forces in other countries, and moving to end a name feud with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) so it can also joint NATO as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans, a key part of U.S. strategy.
Greece also has signed a deal to pay $1.5 billion to upgrade its aging F-16 fighter jet defense force at the same time the U.S. wants to sell more advanced F-35’s to Turkey, where it also has a key base, keeping a foot in both countries.
“He also thanked the Greek defense minister for his country’s recent actions to combat Russian malign activities in the region, and the two agreed to continue to hold Russia accountable,” the Pentagon said.
Sure Fatso Wants 3 more plates of baklava too.
Oxi to more bases, get rid of Souda Bay as well.
If Greece was better armed and led it wouldnt need NATO, EU, U.S. to help it..not that anyone would, did or ever will help greece, your on your own in this world, prepare to be free, don’t count on others.
When, they throw out Tsipras…. make sure this traitor Kammenos join him! While TNH….and Mr. Theros can write articles about …. Russia’s support of the people of Syria in the war against the Sunni Muslim brigades called ISIS , Al queda, and Al Nustra, …..as making Syria a satellite of Russia.. and who Congresswomen Tulsi Gabbard…and Iraq war veteran ..has revealed has been financed by the U.S government, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to overthrow another government of the Middle East……and a U.S government that is responsible for the killing of 31/2 million people in the middle East ….and the destabilization of the Middle East …which has forced millions of migrants from their country ..like Syria, Iraq, Afganistan, Iraq, Yemen etc……to Greece
All Mr. Kammenos and Tsipras are doing …are expanding the occupation of Greece by the United States and Nato…. in order to protect their complying Servants to the Glory of America! This is no different than the old Soviet Bloc of Countries…. being threatened by internal resistance to a dictatorship….and the old Soviet troops sending in troops to protect the ruling party …who is only in power ….as long as they continue to cooperate with another fascist country …no different than ….another foreign country did to Greece…in 1945, and prior to 1824!
Now I understand …why Greece….is no longer the shining light of world history….because they are a nation of prostitutes and cowards….impotent to stopping the rape of her country…..and now merely representing to the world …… the prototype country of the perfect example of what …the New Global Order of Anglo White Supremacist is planning for the rest of the world!
When the people of Greece…said OXI…to a suicidal Bail out agreement which only benefited the EU, United States and Nato and the banksters of Germany…. and their leader betrayed them …to impose the interests of not Greece , but foreign countries…you know you have a dictatorship!
When the people of Greece….did not want to give up part of her culture of Macedonian Greeks….. and their leader betrayed them ……then you know you have a dictatorship!
When the people of Greece….did not want Nato and U.S Bases in Greece….. and elect a leader to do this…and he betrays them …. and becomes their governor….then you know you have a dictatorship!
And when the people of Greece…allow more territory of Greece …to become another base of the United States. who supported the Ethnic and Religious cleansing of Greek Cypriots in Northern Cyprus by Turkey in 1974,,,,,, then you are not only surrendering to a Dictatorship ….then you betray every Greek who fought and died for the future of Greece and independence!
Face the reality…. America is now a rogue country of the world … run by a bunch of white supremacist degenerates…and acting like an Organized Crime family of the 1930’s, and marching us into perpetual wars and ultimately, our own destruction!
As far as Greece is concerned….. if they allow this act of Treason by Kammenos and Tsipras…. to in your face ….surrender not only the culture of Greece to FYrom …but more territory of Greece to the United States…then I will have nothing to do with them ….and my escape from this horror show of murder….that I am paying for…will no longer have Greece on my future list of a new home!