Kavanaugh: a Rush to Judgment

By the time this column appears, a confirmation vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court will have occurred.That hasty time framethat includes a hasty FBI background investigation reveals how partisan priorities have corrupted the process forselecting Supreme Courtjudges.

Since the Republicans control the Senate, the likelihood of the President’s nominee being confirmed was pretty much a given. Making the Kavanaugh appointment even moresignificant is that there is a 4-4 deadlock on most controversial issues. The new Justice will be …