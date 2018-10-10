Tourist Arrivals in Rhodes up 9.26 Pct in September

RHODES, Greece – Tourist arrivals in the island of Rhodes grew 9.26 pct in September, totaling 402,108 from 368,045 in September 2017, Fraport Greece said in a report.

These figures, combined with early estimates over tourism trends in October, confirmed forecasts that 2018 will be the best year for tourism in the island of Rhodes. Fraport Greece said that passenger traffic in the airport of Rhodes totaled 835,770 in September, from 780,996 in September 2017, for an increase of 7.0 pct. In the nine-month period from January to September, passenger traffic totaled 4,254,700, up 7.9 pct from the same period last year. Including domestic passenger traffic, the number of passengers reached 5.0 million, up 6.3 pct from 2017.

UK visitors topped the list, followed by Germans and Swedes, Israelis and Polish. Russian visitors ranked sixth, followed by Czech, Italian, French and Finnish visitors.