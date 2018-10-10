Greece-Cyprus-Egypt Summit Held on Crete

AGIOS NIKOLAOS, Crete – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi will met Wednesday in Elounda, Crete, for the 6th Greece-Cyprus-Egypt Summit.

The Summit highlights the high level of cooperation of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt and the enhanced role that their tripartite and multilateral initiatives have gained in promoting regional stability, security and development in a particularly critical period for the region.

According to government sources, regional development, energy security, regional stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, economic cooperation, as well as the tripartite cooperation on economic, digital and environmental sectors will dominate the contacts of the leaders while agreements and memoranda of cooperation will be signed.

The 6th Greek-Cypriot-Egypt Summit will be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias, Minister of Energy and the Environment, George Stratakis, Minister of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information, Nikos Pappas, Deputy Foreign Minister Terence Quick, Deputy Minister of Economy and Development, Stathis Giannakidis, Deputy Labour Minister Tasos Petropoulos.