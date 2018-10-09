NHSA Hosting Fall 2018 Convention in New York

New York, NY – The National Hellenic Student Association (NHSA) of North America, Inc. will host its

next bi-annual convention in New York, New York, on October 12-14, 2018. Attendees will be staying at

the Grand Hyatt New York in Manhattan, NHSA infroms via press release..

The convention weekend kicks off with a casual networking hour on Friday, Oct. 12 at the Liberty Court

Penthouse Lounge in Battery Park, NY. During the daylong conference on Saturday, Oct. 13, hosted at

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, attendees will hear from a panel of prominent Greek-American

leaders sharing their insight on the convention theme “Tomorrow is Now.” Discussions will focus on

current events, professional development, leadership, and community engagement. Snacks for the day will be provided by Olyra Foods. The conference will also feature a mentorship luncheon where younger participants will have an opportunity to engage with and learn from over 20 mentors representing various fields. Following the convention, participants will have an opportunity to visit top attractions in the city.

A Greek Night will follow, hosted at Kellari featuring DJ Serafim with specialty drinks provided by Roots Premium Spirits. The following day participants will get a chance to engage with the NHSA Executive Board in a town hall meeting, then break for additional sightseeing. Tickets for the conference weekend and the Greek Night are still available online via NHSA’s website and Facebook pages.

“A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, NHSA serves as the umbrella organization for a network of collegiate Hellenic

associations throughout North America. NHSA is committed to uniting students of the diaspora by

incorporating education, professionalism and community all within one memorable weekend. NHSA’s

Executive Board works diligently to ease the burden of cost for students and provides scholarship

opportunities for committed attendees, designated university delegates, and those travelling from afar,” NHSA says.

For more information visit NHSA Facebook page and website:

www.facebook.com/nhsaofamerica

www.nhsaofamerica.org