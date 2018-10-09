End This Archbishop Drama

If the leaked information is true, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate will convene October 9-11 in Constantinople to decide the replacement of Demetrios as Archbishop of America.
But similar information regarding the archbishop’s replacement also circulated at the previous two Synods, and despite that the information was confirmed insofar as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew asked Archbishop Demetrios to resign, the latter not only refused to do so, but imposed his decision to stay.
If such were to happen a third time, …
This dilemma, “drama” is deeper than an Archbishop, but deep rooted in the entire Archdiocese in America, is it money, leadership, incompetent people in charge? The Archdiocese, School, Fundraising, and Fund distribution should all be separate. Let the Church run the religious aspect, the rest the laity should have at least oversight and be non biased and there for the good for all, not for a job, power, or political reasons. Something so simple has gotten out of hand, the disgrace that this has become is unacceptable, the top, middle, bottom need to go…A successor has been picked next week it will be known.
What does an Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church of America need to be? Younger, More Educated, Religious Scholar, Accountant, Lawyer, Fundraiser, Mediator, From Greece, From America, Etc, Etc.
Will the laity accept the new one, will we all work together, get our finances straight, BUILD St. Nicholas ASAP. Get Holy Cross Funded and functioning properly, Audit the entire system find the missing millions, fire people, hire new staff, bean counters, fundraisers, etc. Enough already, we had Spyridon, that was our call to never let anything like that occur again, we failed, or they failed us..
“The People Are The Church, And The Church Is For The People”
Lets get this done, fix it, move on.. we have too much work to do in Greece, let alone here.