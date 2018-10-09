Anastasiades Wants Turkey to Return Ghost Town of Varosha

With talks to reunify the island collapsed, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said they could get a restart boost if Turkey returns the sealed-off ghost town of Varosha it has kept closed since an unlawful 1974 invasioni divided the island.

Speaking to the annual anti-occupation event of the Famagusta municipality in Dherynia, he said the situation over Varosha, where everything stands as it was 44 years ago, was “absurd,” and that, “A ghost town, not inhabited by Turkish Cypriots, is not used for supposedly residential needs. It is kept as a negotiating card. Despite the resolutions, the international community is, unfortunately, watching with apathy,” not caring, the Cyprus Mail reported.

“At some point we should all be wondering where the problem really lies. Why so many presidents, with the will and determination to resolve the Cyprus problem, have failed. Where was the failure to find a solution? Is it because we did not want the solution? Why did the Greek Cypriots, who were the victims of the invasion, would not want the return of the refugees, the recovery of property, the safeguarding of human rights?” he asked.

Turkish Cypriots, he said, must realize that an independent country, member of the EU, did not need a third country, as guarantor and that Turkey did not care for them, “but to serve its own strategic interests.”

That was in reference to Turkey keeping an army on the occupied territory and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wanting the right to militarily intervene again when he wants, which led to the unity talks falling apart in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

“Do Turkish Cypriots need the presence of an army to feel safe when so many other methods are offered either by the UN Charter or the EU Treaty,” Anastasiades said.