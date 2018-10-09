SYRIZA, ANEL are Departing But Not Retreating,” Mitsotakis Says

PREVEZA, Greece – “SYRIZA and Independent Greeks (ANEL) are departing but not retreating,” New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis claimed in his speech at the city of Preveza on Tuesday. “Don’t believe that it will be an easy battle, it will be a difficult one because they are trying to turn the ruins they created into traps for tomorrow. They are trying once more to create division and give false promises,” he added.

The main opposition leader, who is touring the region of Epirus, also said that ND welcomes all citizens to stand at its side, regardless of their political provenance. ND, said Mitsotakis, is not only a major, liberal, popular, centre-right party but aims to become a broad movement of regeneration and progress that is open to all.