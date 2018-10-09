President Pavlopoulos Praises Donation from Onassis Foundation

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Tuesday welcomed the latest donation given by the Onassis Foundation for the creation of a Hellenic National Transplant Center as the most important and tangible expression of support for people experiencing hardship.

Pavlopoulos met with the president of the Onassis Foundation, Antonis Papadimitriou, the Director of Culture of the Onassis Foundation, Aphroditi Panagiotakou, as well as representatives of the Foundation at the Presidential Mansion, on Tuesday.

Pavlopoulos said that the creation of this National Transplant Center covers a large gap in the Greek health system.

He added that the creation of the Onassis National Transplant Center could change attitudes about organ donation. “We need another mentality, which has to teach us that organ donation is a real contribution to mankind. It is the supreme form of love and solidarity. It is not related to religion, but it is about every human being, whether he believes or not: Organ donation makes the transition from the great principle of ‘love each other’ to the even bigger principle, ‘love your neighbour as yourself’,” he said.