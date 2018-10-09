SNF Co-President, Andreas Dracopoulos,Talks to The Doctor Magazine

ATHENS – The Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), Mr. Andreas Dracopoulos, granted a comprehensive interview to the quarterly scientific magazine “The Doctor”.

Mr. Dracopoulos talks about the SNF’s activities throughout the years in the Greek healthcare sector and its most recent, large Initiative, which includes grants across the full spectrum of the national healthcare system. More specifically, he notes that “We feel grateful that, thanks to the generosity of our founder, we are in a position to be able to contribute and support those in need. After all these years, we do not simply consider it in terms of our ability to do so, but in terms of our responsibility as well. This extends to the responsibility we have towards ourselves, to remain conscious about complacency or arrogance, and a dedication to offering tangible and practical help.”

When asked about the brain drain phenomenon in Greece, Mr. Dracopoulos underlines that “One of the reasons why I insist so much on the importance of meritocracy, transparency and the absence of a “hidden agenda” in what we do, is that I firmly believe these elements are the necessary components for empowering the truly capable, for giving equal opportunities to everyone, and for a sense of justice to prevail, which will allow young people to stay in their home country and make an effort.”

In addition, Mr. Dracopoulos, referring to “contemporary national benefactors”, notes that “I believe that we all can—and should—contribute, each to the extent of our capabilities, wherever and whenever we can, no matter how small or large this contribution may be.”

To read Mr. Dracopoulos’ full interview with The Doctor click here.

To read the English translation, click here.

Source: SNF