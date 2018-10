Greek alphabet has different vowels that possess the same sound. The OmikronΟ,οand Omega Ω,ωletters both possess the sound o, like in the word -o-rganism.

What is the difference between these two letters? The difference is that Ο,οpossesses always a short sound, while Ω,ω possesses always a long sound, let’s say twice the duration of the short Ο,ο. For Ancient Greeks it was important to indicate the long and the short sound o. For them it was also important that certain categories …