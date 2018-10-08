Obituaries in Greek-American Community

SEVASTOS,GEORGE

WARREN, OH (from The Plain Dealer,published on Sept. 26) – George N. Sevastos of Warren, passed away peacefully Monday, September 24, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center. He was born May 21, 1935 in Samos, Greece, the son of Nicholas and Irene (Foradis) Sevastos, and moved to the United States in the 1950s. George retired as owner of Rainbow Motors in Cleveland. He was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Cleveland and was a past member of the United States Trotting Association. George loved animals, and previously owned horses that raced at Northfield. Fond memories of George live on with his daughter, Irene (Ron) McCollum of Warren; two grandchildren, Thomas and Alex Sevastos; two step-grandchildren, Michael Nesmith and Shauna (Matt) Lyzen; two brothers, Gust (Jane) Sevastos of North Royalton and EvangeliSevastos of Chios, Greece; two sisters, Sophia Tsiknas of Pireaus, Greece and Cynthia (John) Asimakopoulos of Willoughby, Ohio; three nephews, Ted (Maribeth), Mike, and Dino (Chris) Sevastos; two nieces, Rena (Ryan) and Kali (Jim) Javoris; and his beloved companion at Washington Square, Sylvia Gianoutsos. Preceding him in death are his wife, Carol Nesmith, who passed away December 25, 2000; a son, Emmanuel “Mike” Sevastos, who passed away March 30, 2011; a stepdaughter, Donna Daneese Humphreys; and two stepsons, Michael and Richard Nesmith. Services are 11:00 am Friday, September 28, 2018 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2187 W. 14th St., Cleveland. Friends may call 2:00 to 4:00 pm Thursday at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, and 10:00 to 11:00 am Friday at the church. Material contributions may be made either to the church or the donor’s favorite animal charity. A special “thank-you” to the staff at Washington Square who made George feel loved and had him call his latest home “the club.” Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

TZAVARAS-DAILEY, CONNIE

TUCSON, AZ (from the Arizona Daily Star, published on Sept. 11) – Connie “Cookie” Connie Tzavaras-Dailey, reposed in the Lord on September 7, 2018 with her family by her side. Connie is survived by her devoted husband, Ernie Dailey and his loving family; her siblings, Garifalia “Carry” Panos, LigeriKamaris and Theofanis “Ted” Pappas; many nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Nikolaos and ParaskeviPappadopoulos; her siblings, Giorgios “George” Pappas and Vasilis “Bill” Pappas; and her first husband, Sotirios “Sam” Tzavaras. Connie was born on March 26, 1936 in Kapsia, Greece. She built a life in Chicago and Tucson. Although she travelled the world, her heart always brought her back to her childhood home in Kapsia, where her roots provided the source of her love for God, family and life. Connie lived her life with joy and happiness and shared it with everyone she knew. She worked hard her whole life but her passion was her family and her faith. Connie was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian and served at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at every opportunity. Connie was extraordinarily beautiful inside and out. She expressed her appreciation for her family and friends by being a constant source of unconditional love and support. Connie was always there for her family and friends and her countless acts of kindness and love will never be forgotten. She will be missed forever, but the light that she brought into the world will never be extinguished. Trisagion will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m., with the Service at 7:00 p.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Tucson, AZ. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orthodox Sisterhood of the Unmercenaries, 2800 W. Moore Road Oro Valley, Arizona 85755 in memory of Connie “Cookie” Tzavaras-Dailey. Arrangements entrusted to Angel Valley Funeral Home.

VASILIADES, DEMETRIOS

ORMOND BEACH, FL (from the Daytona Beach News-Journal, published on Sept. 13) – Demetrios P. Vasiliades 04/27/1931 – 09/10/2018 Demetrios P. Vasiliades, 87 years old, passed away September 10, 2018 at his home in Ormond By-The-Sea, Florida of natural causes. He was born April 27, 1931 in Lindos, Greece to PanaiotisVasiliadis and HrisanthiFrangesikaki. He was the last remaining sibling of five children. Preceding him in death were three brothers, Gus, Angelo, and Frank Vasiliades and two sisters, Mary Simon and ZenoviaCort. He moved to St. Claire Shores, MI after two years serving in the Greek navy where he developed a passion for rowing sculls. He competed with the Greek National team. He met the love of his life (wife) Betty Jane Bennett, married and moved to Baltimore, MD, where he had his first of five children, Christina Vasiliades, now deceased. He moved back to MI and had three more children, Peter J. Vasiliades, Mark J. Vasiliades, and Margarita J. Vagnier. He finally relocated the family to Daytona Beach, FL in the early 1970s. There he purchased a restaurant/residential property in Ormond By-The-Sea. He was the owner and operator of Demetri’s Seaside Restaurant from 1974 to 2004. The last child, Gus J. Vasiliades was born in Daytona Beach, FL in 1977. Margarita J. Vagnier has two children (grandchildren to Demetrios) whom he loved dearly, John and James Vagnier. Funeral services will be held at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 129 N. Halifax Ave., Daytona Beach, FL at 10:00am Saturday, September 15. A burial ceremony will immediately follow at Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, FL. Condolences may be shared for the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

VASSILIADIS, ANASTASIOS

TARPON SPRINGS, FL (from the Tampa Bay Times, published on Sept. 13) – Anastasios “Taso” Vassiliadis beloved husband of Barbara (née Matthopoulos), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family at the age of 45 on September 11, 2018, after more than 20 months fighting one of the bravest wars against colon cancer. Son of Kleleia (the late Pantelis) Vassiliadis, and brother of Joseph, Taso came to the U.S. in 1993 from Athens, Greece, to pursue everything the American Dream had to offer. When he arrived in Florida to complete his studies, he knew he would never live anywhere else. Longtime owner of Coles Gun Shop in Clearwater, Taso was respected for successfully living his passion, and to all who knew him, it showed. ‘Tiny’ never let his disease stop him, actively running his business, traveling, and living life to its fullest. He was a private philanthropist, who gave with his heart to organizations and those in need, and helped in every way he knew how. He met his Barbie in 2014; they married in 2015, and were blessed with true love and partnership of four years together. His family was complete with his proudest loves, Colt and Kimber, the love of his special aunts, Elisabet Kontou and Maria Douvris, and his dear friends he met along the way at Coles. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1910 Douglas Avenue, Clearwater, FL. Trisagion services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family will meet at the church at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15 then proceed to Panagia Vlahernon Greek Monastery for services and burial, at 12600 West Highway 318, Williston, FL 32696. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Panagia Vlahernon and directed to the Anastasios Vassiliadis Memorial Fund. Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs.

VLAHAKIS, BETTY

EAST LANSING, MI (from theLansing State Journal,published on Sept. 25) – BettyYeotisVlahakis, originally from Flint, Michigan, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. Betty, the much beloved wife of Angelos (“Ange”) Vlahakis, were married for 53 years. Betty was the proud and devoted mother of Angela Bigelow and James Vlahakis. Betty was a dotting “YiaYia” (grandmother) to James and his wife Stacy’s two boys, Evan and Ian. Betty’s illness kept her from attending Angela’s marriage to Gary Bigelow, but they performed a short ceremony by her bedside before she passed. Betty was the “kid sister” to the Honorable Thomas C. Yeotis, was like a sister to Tom’s wife Magdalen (“Meg”). Betty was an aunt and/or godmother to Tom and Meg’s, Stephanie Kladis, Dean Yeotis, Dean’s wife Lynda and Georgann Rivas. She was also “Aunt Betty” to the children of Ange’s sisters, Joanne (Pamela, Greg and James) and Lorraine (Mike and Liz). Betty was the vibrant, fun-loving cousin Pat Ladas, Art Yeotis, Cathy Yeotis, Ph.D, Eli, Gus and John Chinonis and Evan Kokales. She was especially close to fellow Spartan fans, Mary and Louie Vlahakis. Betty graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in elementary education. Betty embraced Michigan State University, was a member of Faculty Folk and her family fondly remembers her vocal support for the Spartans. As “Spartans”, Betty and Ange “adopted” many out of town MSU students, hosting Sunday dinners and sending students home with her home-cooked meals. Betty’s daughter Angela inherited her maternal and nurturing instincts, with Angela being a godmother to Ian Vlahakis and Gabriella Chinonis children. Always thoughtful, gracious and kind-hearted, Betty took on many roles in her life, first as an elementary school teacher, and then helping Ange create mouthwatering recipes and good times at Jim’s Tiffany Place. Betty was a major factor in the success of Jim’s, with Betty carefully compiling Greek recipes from her mother Georgia, Ange’s mother Penelope, Penelope’s sister Christine Angelacos and Angeline Kacahudas. Betty loved to needle point and sew baby blankets. Tom Kladis, her brother Tom’s grandson, noted that he still has a monogrammed baby blanket that she made for him. She will be remembered for always mailing out birthday and anniversary cards to friends and family. While Betty was a devoted friend, she was also known for being an “Ace” tennis player. Betty enjoyed hosting her grandchildren for a week each summer and taught Evan and Ian how to beat their father in Rummikube. Along with Sue Neller, Betty embraced their husbands’ passion for antique cars, and joyfully dressed up in vintage attire. Betty was a consummate hostess. For example, Betty spent countless summers hosting friends, family as well as Ange’s former students from Michigan State at Crystal Lake in Northern Michigan. Each visit was documented in a “Guest Book”. Betty also host countless holiday gatherings and cocktail parties, each memorable because of her attention to detail, great food, which earned her the nickname “the Greek Martha Stewart.” Betty’s love of hospitality, loosely derived from the Greek word “filoxenia” (making a friend of a stranger) was handed down to her by her parents Georgia and Gus. Betty was well known for welcoming newcomers to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Betty handed her skills down to her children. Betty and Ange always looked forward to the holidays with daughter-in-law Stacy and her family, as Stacy always brought a new, cutting edge dish to each holiday gathering. Betty loved the arts, and was a member and volunteer at Kresge Art Gallery. An artist herself, she gladly assisted her big brother Tom in his art projects. Her artistic flair was handed down to her grandsons, Evan and Ian. She was a devoted Junior League member, and loved volunteering her time at The Cedar Chest. Betty had a green thumb, which she passed down her children. Her family will always remember the day that Betty and Marcia Spencer had their one and only gardening misadventure where they attempted to learn Bonsai techniques over the course of a hot afternoon. Betty was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where she had many roles; past-president of Philoptochos, tireless volunteer for the Church’s annual bake sale, hostess for many holiday parties, and a strict Sunday School teacher (according to “well behaved” son James). Betty met her husband Ange during a church trip to Greece in July of 1963, where he was smitten at first site. Ange took care of Betty during her proud fight with cancer and was her constant companion at all times. Betty was preceded in death by her mother Georgia and father Gus Yeotis. Betty was a devoted mother and doting “YiaYia” (grandmother) to Evan and Ian. Betty will always be remembered for providing an open door to countless friends, distant relations and neighbors. Betty was and will always be cherished by her family for her many talents, compassion and zest for life. Visitation will be held this Wednesday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a Trisagion at 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be performed by Father Mark Sietsema at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 27, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Angelos J. and Betty YeotisVlahakis SIRC Scholarship in The School of Hospitality Business”, c/o Authella Hawks, 645 N. Shaw Lane, Room 227, East Lansing, MI 48824-1121 or the Betty YeotisVlahakis Memorial Children’s Educational Fund c/o Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.