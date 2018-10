All you need to know about how Greece’s anti-nationalist Looney Left SYRIZA got taken to the cleaners in a deal to let the Former Yugoslav Republic of Fake Macedonia (FYROFM) change its name to North Macedonia – giving away the name of the ancient abutting province of the real Macedonia in Greece – could be seen in a BBC news report the morning after a Sept. 30 referendum which drew a paltry 36.9 percent of voters.

The reporter was standing under …