Going on in Our Community

OCTOBER 4-6

BIRMINGHAM, AL – Holy Trinity – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 307 19th Street, South, in Birmingham, holds its 46th Annual Greek Festival October 4-6, 11 AM-10 PM all three days. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, drive-thru, and church tours. Entertainment includes Greek dancing, live Greek bands, and dance groups. Free admission and free parking at parking deck one block away.More information is available by phone: 205-716-3080 and online: birminghamgreekfestival.net.

OCTOBER 5-7

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High Street, S.E. in Albuquerque, holds its Greek Festival October 5-7. Enjoy a variety of Greek foods, beverages, desserts, Greek music and dancing, gifts, and imported jewelry. Free cooking classes and Greek language classes will be provided at the Albuquerque Grecian Festival. Free Park and Ride in the University Parking Lot on the south side of Lomas Blvd at University Blvd. Admission is $5, and $2 for Seniors 62 yrs +. Free Admission for Police, Fire, Emergency, and Military Personnel, and for kids under 12 yrs. Hours: Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 7, 11 AM- 5 PM. More information is available by phone: 505-247-9411 and online: abqgreekfest.com.

CHANDLER, AZ – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 2716 N. Dobson Road in Chandler, holds its annual Greek Festival, A Taste of Greece, October 5-7. Classic Celebration of Greek food, pastries, and fun for all! Enjoy Greek music and dancing, raffle, church tours, outdoor sports bar, and big screen TVs. Free parking and shuttle bus from and to Seton High School. Hours: Friday, Oct. 5, 5 -10 PM; Saturday, Oct 6, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 7, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 480-899-3330 and online: st-katherine.org.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles, holds the 20th annual L.A. Greek Fest, October 5-7. Enjoy Greek food, beer and wine, music and dance at the most celebrated Greek Festival in Southern California. Daily Admission: $5. Free parking available in Loyola High School lots. Sign up online and receive a $2 discount coupon. Hours: Friday, Oct. 5, 5-11 PM; Saturday, Oct 6, 1-11 PM; and Sunday, Oct. 7, Noon-10 PM. More information is available by phone: 323-737-2424 and online: lagreekfest.com.

OCTOBER 6

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands –a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks (Dodecanese Blvd. between Athens and Roosevelt Streets), on Saturday, Oct. 6. Enjoy a Greek panygiri with music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by the Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7 PM. Night in the Islands will feature the engaging music of Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. To reserve a table for dinner, please contact participating restaurants Costa’s, Hellas, Mama’s, or Mykonos. This popular event is free, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-916-0235 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.

OCTOBER 7

ASTORIA – In honor of the 500th Anniversary of the founding of the village, a book launch for the new English translation of The Village – Agios Georgios Sikousis by Pantelis A. Mavrogeorgis will be held at The Chian Federation, 44-01 Broadway in Astoria, 2-3 PM with a Syllogos meeting 3-5 PM. Speakers include: international bestselling author Kalliope Barlis and the book’s translators Hope Delane Demertzis and Efstratios Demertzis. Copies of the book will be available for sale and are available on Amazon. Information about the Agios Georgios Sikousis 500th Anniversary Gala on November 24 is also available online: sikousis.org.

OCTOBER 9

MANHATTAN – EMBCA invites all to attend The American College of Greece, “Growing Greece,“ an engaging presentation and conversation with Dr. David G. Horner, President of The American College of Greece, and Trustees of the College John Chachas and John Pyrovolakis. EMBCA President Louis Katsos and Antony Contomichalos, among others, will be hosting and sponsoring this important event on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6:30-8 PM at the 3 West Club’s Grand Ballroom, 3 West 51st Street in Midtown Manhattan. For questions and RSVP, contact Elizabeth Camelo via email: ecamelo@acg.edu or phone: 978-210-0942.

MANHATTAN – Women of the Church: Faith, Service, and Leadership: A Panel Discussion hosted by the Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6-8 PM at 12th-Floor Lounge, E. Gerald Corrigan Conference Center, Lowenstein Center, Lincoln Center Campus, 113 West 60th Street in Manhattan. Panelists: Dr. Donna Rizk Asdourian, Fellow, Orthodox Christian Studies Center, Fordham University; Dr. Ann Bezzerides, Director of the Office of Vocation and Ministry, Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology; Dr. Tamara Grdzelidze, Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia to the Holy See; and Dr. Sister Vassa Larin, Host, Coffee with Sister Vassa Podcast, Member, Commission of the Inter-Council Presence of the Russian Orthodox Church (Commissions on Canon Law and on Liturgy and Church Art), and moderated by Dr. Patricia Fann Bouteneff, Director, Pan-Orthodox Women’s Network. More information on the Orthodox Christian Studies Center is available online: fordham.edu/orthodoxy.

OCTOBER 11

CAMBRIDGE, MA– The Investing in Greek Startups event will be held at KAYAK Global Technology Headquarters, 10 Canal Park in Cambridge, on Thursday, Oct. 11, with keynote speaker Paul English, co-founder of KAYAK. This evening is an opportunity to learn more about startup activity in Greece, and forge deeper connections with the Greek entrepreneurial diaspora as well as Greek entrepreneurs who are seeking to expand their networks. These events, held twice a year, are organized by the MIT Enterprise Forum Greece Diaspora Council with the support of the Consulate General of Greece in Boston.Networking, snacks, drinks on 4th Floor: 4:30 PM, Event in the theatre, 6th Floor,5:30 PM, followed by Networking and Cocktails, 6:30 PM. RSVP on Eventbrite, search: Investing in Greek Startups.

OCTOBER 12-13

NEW BRITAIN, CT – Greek Fall Festival at St. George Greek Church, 301 West Main Street in New Britain, takes place Friday, Oct. 12, 11 AM-9 PM, and Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 AM-Midnight. Our Fall Festival is a smaller version of our festival with the same great homemade food! Enjoy live Greek music Saturday evening for dining and dancing. Come dance ’til dawn! Free Admission & Parking.All activities will be held in the Hellenic Center. More information is available by phone: 860-229-0055 and online: nbstgeorge.com.

OCTOBER 12-14

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA – Taste of Greece Event at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Luke, 400 Prospect Street in East Longmeadow, takes place October 12-14. Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries, music and dancing. The event also features the Agoragift shop and performances by the St. Luke Youth Dancers.Hours: Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 AM-9 PM, and Sunday, Oct. 14, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 413-525-4551 and online: stlukego.org.

OCTOBER 20

MANHATTAN – The Greek-American Writers Association will celebrate the life of Lili Bita, renowned Greek actress, author of twenty-one books, well-remembered for her one-woman show “The Greek Woman Through the Ages,” her amazing poetry, her dynamic performances, and her great warmth and generosity of spirit on Saturday, Oct. 20, 6-8 PM, at the Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia Street in Greenwich Village. Special video recordings will recall Lili’s dramatic renderings of her original poetry and stories. Participants in the program will include musician Nektarios Antoniou; poet and professor Robert Zaller; Dean Papademetriou, publisher of Somerset Press; poets Dean Kostos and Penelope Karageorge, as well as other performers, writers and friends of Lili. $10 includes admission and a drink.

NASHUA, NH – Greek Night at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis Streetin Nashua, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 4-8 PM. Enjoy lamb, chicken, pastichio, spanakopita, and grape leaves, as well as Greek pastries including baklava and koulourakia.More information is available by phone: 603-889-4000 and online: stphilipnh.org.

OCTOBER 21

MANSFIELD, MA – Patriots Football Game ViewingParty at St. Gregory the Theologian Greek Church,1007 West Street in Mansfield, on Sunday, Oct. 21. Join us for a wonderful family fellowship event following the Divine Liturgy and Coffee Hour. We will cheer our hometown team on large screens in our function hall! Patriots vs. Bears, Kickoff: 11:45 AM. Full Football Menu! Nachos, Buffalo Wings/Chicken, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chill, Bean Corn Salad, Veggies and Dips, and Dessert. Adults: $10. Kids: $5. Please RSVP to skatinas@comcast.net by October 17.