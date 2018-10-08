Defence Min Kammenos on Visit to the United States

WASHINGTON – Defence Minister Panos Kammenos is visiting the US where he will inaugurate the Greek Pavilion at the AUSA 2018 International Defense Exhibition in Washington on Monday.

On Tuesday, he will have a series of contacts with US officials. At 09:00 he will meet with Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell, of the Bureau for European and Eurasian Affairs. At 13:00 he will meet with the US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and at 16:00 he will meet with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Finally, he will visit the US military’s special operations command and Lockheed Martin’s headquarters.