The Island of Hydra to Welcome SwimRunHydra 2018

HYDRA, Greece – An event that was born in the cold seas of the north in the mid-2000s is to have its debut in the Aegean this autumn. The first-ever SwimRun in Greece will be held from 16 to 18 November on the popular island of Hydra. The event is part of the TRIMORE Multisports TOUR and is co-organised by the municipality of Hydra and Sailing Club of Hydra.

Fifty couples will participate in the race’s maiden appearance in Greece, a total of 100 SwimRunners. The sport is very demanding and requires full cooperation on the part of the couple, who remain tied together with a rope throughout the race.

The island is getting ready to welcome the athletes and their families, with the organisers promising “a brief summer within winter, prepared with love for the island’s visitors”.