ND Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tour of Epirus

ARTA, Greece – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday visited the city of Arta in northwestern Greece, where he the visited the local market and had the opportunity to talk with citizens.

The main opposition leader, who is touring the region of Epirus accompanied by MPs and members of the party, will pay a visit to the church of Parigoritissa. Afterwards he will meet with local authority officials at the city hall.

Mitsotakis will also visit the archaeological site of Nikopolis in Preveza and in the evening he will speak to members of his party.