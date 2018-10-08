Book Launch for The Village Agios Georgios Sikousis

By Eleni Sakellis October 8, 2018

St. George Sikousis Syllogos board members, seated left to right, Nick Papagiannakis, Kalliope Barlis, John Pilavas- President, John Bougiamas, and standing, George Kakarides, Stefano Nyktas, George Bougiamas, and Panayiotis Billis. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – A book launch celebrating The Village Agios Georgios Sikousis by Pantelis A. Mavrogiorgis, now available in English translation and e-book format, took place on October 7 at the Chian Federation in Astoria. The event was sponsored by the St. George Sikousis Syllogos and was followed by the Sikousis General Assembly Meeting. Originally published in Greek in 1990, the book was translated by Hope Delane Demertzis and Efstratios Demertzis, and published to coincide with the 500th anniversary this year …

