Book Launch for The Village Agios Georgios Sikousis

ASTORIA – A book launch celebrating The Village Agios Georgios Sikousis by Pantelis A. Mavrogiorgis, now available in English translation and e-book format, took place on October 7 at the Chian Federation in Astoria. The event was sponsored by the St. George Sikousis Syllogos and was followed by the Sikousis General Assembly Meeting. Originally published in Greek in 1990, the book was translated by Hope Delane Demertzis and Efstratios Demertzis, and published to coincide with the 500th anniversary this year …