NEW YORK – From a very young age, musician and composer Dimitris Halaris knew he wanted to play music. Born in Keratsini, a suburb of Piraeus, Greece to a musical family, with roots in Syros, Halaris is related to the iconic composer Markos Vamvakaris. He spoke with The National Herald about his life and work, musical influences, and Greek music today.

“When I was 7, a friend had an instrument and I was playing a song I heard on the radio,” …