Maria Menounos’ “Big Fat Greek” Wedding in Greece (Pics)

TRIPOLI, Greece – Greek-American actress Maria Menounos and AfterBuzz TV founder Keven Undergaro have tied the knot for the second time, on Saturday in a small village in Greece.

Their Orthodox wedding ceremony took place at a church in the village of Akovo, Arkadia, south west of Athens.

Menounos told Page Six this week that she was heading to Greece for a traditional wedding celebration 10 months after getting hitched in New York, took to Instagram to explain why it was so special.

“I alway wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here, Greece means so much to us, and our village and our roots,” she explained in a selfie video. “My friends said we don’t need wedding planners, we have friends and we all love you and we want to help you.”