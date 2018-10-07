AI Brings Opportunities and Challenges, MIT Daskalakis Says

Artificial intelligence is a big opportunity that at the same time has many risks because, unlike other technologies, it can think for itself. This is highlighted in an interview with Athens Macedonian News Agency by MIT math professor Konstantinos Daskalakis, who has been honored with the Nevanlinna Prize at the International Congress of Mathematicians.

On the other hand, he said, artificial intelligence has the ability to free up the human mind from mundane functions so that the brain can work on more creative and interesting things.

Commenting in his work at the MIT, he explains about the practical use of algorithms, for a smart economy with online connected purchases that will better serve consumers, referring indicatively to the way Uber or Taxibeat (today called Beat) are changing taxi services.

Turning to economic conditions in Greece, he went on to say that he doesn’t see a reduction in the country’s brain drain. On the contrary, he believes that many young people who went ahead with a start up with initial optimism end up being disappointed with Greece and leave the country.

“If you have some training, it is difficult to stay in (the country) because you have to fight, and it is much easier to leave the country as there are many more opportunities,” he said.