Maloney Statement on Likely Senate Confirmation of Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC – Following news that the Senate is likely to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY-12) released the following statement:

“After Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony last week, it was clear that he was unfit to serve on the Supreme Court. His blatant display of partisanship was astonishing. He seemed more like a candidate on the campaign trail than a nominee for our nation’s highest court.

“At the end of the day, this confirmation process was a job interview, albeit for one of the nation’s most powerful roles. In a job interview the most important question to ask is, ‘is this the best person for the job?’ It is disturbing that the majority of the Senate is planning to say yes.

“If they cared about ascertaining the truth, Senate Republicans and the White House would’ve asked the FBI to reopen their investigation into Judge Kavanaugh’s conduct weeks ago and they wouldn’t have put restrictions on this recent sham of an investigation. I’m not surprised by reports that say nothing new was found. You can’t find what you weren’t looking for. Republicans didn’t want the truth. They wanted political cover. It’s clear they didn’t want anything to be found and limited the scope of the investigation to achieve that end and, in turn, final confirmation.

“I’m disturbed and disappointed by this likely final outcome not only for these reasons, but also because of Judge Kavanaugh’s previous rulings and opinions on key issues including women’s rights and healthcare. His confirmation will not stop my determination to make sure all women have access to good and complete reproductive healthcare, to make healthcare a right and not a privilege all across this country, and to hold President Trump accountable for his actions.

“We may not be able to vote for the members of the Supreme Court, but we can change the document they are interpreting. We need to amend the U.S. Constitution to include the Equal Rights Amendment, which will protect women and mandate gender equality. The fight lives on.”