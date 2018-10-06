Fire Fighters Save Suicidal Man at Omonia

A man threatens to take his life after climbing up the supports of a 15-meter metal sculpture, pentakiklo, in Omonia Square, central Athens, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. The man was later lifted to safety by firefighters using a crane. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS – Fire fighters pulled down to safety on Friday a man that climbed up a sculpture at Omonia and threatened to commit suicide.
The incident took place at 1600 as the man threatened to jump for an unknown reason. Police, along with a special negotiator, reached the area along with ten firefighters and four vehicles.