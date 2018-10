LONG ISLAND CITY – Elder Ephraim, Abbot of the Great Vatopaidi Monastery of Mt. Athos, visited the offices of The National Herald in Long Island City on October 5.

Meeting with TNH Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris and staff members, Elder Ephraim gave his blessing and noted the responsibility of journalists to report the truth. He also presented an icon of the Panagia Paramythias to Mr. Diamataris who then presented Elder Ephraim with a copy of TNH’s commemorative 100th anniversary book.