Greek Strike to Close Acropolis, other Key Sites on Oct. 11

ATHENS (AP) — A Greek union representing staff at the country’s ancient sites and state-run museums has called a 24-hour strike for Oct. 11.

The protest is likely to close the ancient Acropolis in Athens that day along with multiple sites around Greece that are popular with tourists.

The union announced the strike Thursday. It accused the Greek government of failing to list publicly-owned properties that have been transferred to a powerful privatization fund created during the country’s international bailouts.

The Culture Ministry has disputed allegations made by the union and others that sites of historic and archaeological significance are included in the properties controlled by the fund.