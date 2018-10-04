U.S. Ambassador Pyatt Holds Series of Contacts in Alexandroupolis

THESSALONIKI – U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt held a series of contacts with representatives of local government and local entities on Wednesday in Alexandroupolis.

Referring to the US New Consul in Thessaloniki, Gregory W. Pfleger, the Defense Representative, Captain Ketter and the Economic Affairs Adviser, William Laitinen, who accompanied him, the American Ambassador stressed: “This broad team reflects the U.S. commitment to a strong interest in the region, but also the appreciation for the strategic importance of the Evros, an area for which we are grateful to use in order to facilitate the movement of some of our military forces, an area that is meant to become a major European hub, as a number of projects are being implemented, such as the TAP pipeline that will enter into an operational next year, the IGB Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, which is proceeding with the help of the Prime Ministers Tsipras and Borisov. And we hope that the imminent development of the floating station for regasification will help to increase energy security for the whole of Europe and will strengthen what European Union Vice-President Sefkovic pointed out in Athens this week, the key role of Greece in European energy security.”

Με επίσκεψη στο Επιμελητήριο Έβρου ολοκληρώθηκε η παρουσία του Αμερικανού Πρέσβη στην #Αλεξανδρούπολη. Τον @USAmbPyatt υποδέχθηκαν ο Πρόεδρος Χρ.Τοψίδης & ο Πρόεδρος της ΟΕΕΘ και Εμπορικού Συλλόγου Κων.Χατζημιχαήλ. Δείτε όλο το ρεπορταζ εδώ: https://t.co/9zQs2B2z5e pic.twitter.com/86KjQ2Wf9V — e-evros.gr (@eevrosgr) October 3, 2018